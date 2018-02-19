logo
Portugal PPI Inflation Slows Further In January

Portugal's producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.

Producer prices rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in December.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 1.1 percent from December, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

