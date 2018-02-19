Australia's Boost Juice Offers Bitcoin For Lucky Customers

Boost Juice, an Australian Juice chain, on Monday announced a promotional offer, in which four lucky domestic customers will win four bitcoins, the biggest cryptocurrency.

In the 'Bitcoin boom or bust' offer, the company will give away one bitcoin a week, for four weeks, for those who guess its price correctly. Boost Juice is joining with Australian cryptocurrency exchange Coinjar for the competition.

To participate in the competition, one needs to buy any Boost juice, and enter the unique code in the Boost app.

"Guesstimate how much you think a Bitcoin will be worth at 12pm the following Monday, the correct or closest guess will WIN!," the company, with 500 stores in 13 countries, noted in its site.

The juice and smoothie chain, which was founded by Janine Allis, said its intern computer will generate a guesstimate for the customer, and once the value is entered, it's locked in so no one else can guess the same. According to the company, entries will lock 24 hours before 12pm Mondays.

In Australia, bitcoin was valued at A$14,133.13 as of 6.55 am ET on Monday.

by RTT Staff Writer

