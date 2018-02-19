"Three Billboards Outside Missouri, Ebbing" wins BAFTA Top Honors

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a drama that depicts the story of a woman seeking justice for her daughter's murder, has won top five honors at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) night.

"Three Billboards" was named Best Film and Outstanding British Film, with Martin McDonagh winning Original Screenplay, Sam Rockwell taking Supporting Actor, and Frances McDormand receiving the BAFTA for Leading Actress.

Frances McDormand plays the role of Mildred Hayes, a mother who rents three billboards to call attention to the unsolved rape and murder of her teenage daughter.

The story, based on a gruesome killing in Missouri, was written and directed by British-born Martin McDonagh.

The film was jointly produced by Britain's Film4 and US company Fox Searchlight.

Gary Oldman won Leading Actor for Darkest Hour; the film also won the award for Make Up & Hair.

Guillermo del Toro won the Best Director award for The Shape of Water.

The film's composer Alexandre Desplat collected the Original Music award; the film also won Production Design.

Supporting Actress award went to Allison Janney for her role as Tonya Harding's mother in I, Tonya.

Roger Deakins won his fourth BAFTA for Cinematography for Blade Runner 2049, which also won accolades for Special Visual Effects.

Raoul Peck won the Documentary award for I Am Not Your Negro.

Writer/director Rungano Nyoni and producer Emily Morgan received the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for I Am Not a Witch.

Baby Driver received the BAFTA for Editing and Phantom Thread won for Costume Design.

The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to the National Film and Television School (NFTS).

The Fellowship, the Academy's highest honor, was presented to director and producer Sir Ridley Scott by Sir Kenneth Branagh, President of BAFTA.

The EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, went to Daniel Kaluuya.

The ceremony, hosted by Joanna Lumley, was held at London's Royal Albert Hall, and featured performances by Cirque du Soleil and the Kanneh-Mason family.

