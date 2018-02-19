Swiss Regulator Issues ICO-specific Guidelines

The Swiss financial market watchdog has released guidelines to regulate the launch of Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, which are the initial sale of cryptocurrency tokens or coins.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, said the guidelines also define the information required to deal with such enquiries and the principles upon which it will base its responses, creating clarity for market participants.

The regulator said it has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of ICOs planned or executed in Switzerland and a corresponding increase in the number of enquiries about the applicability of regulation.

As the current legal and regulatory framework is with "partially unclear applicability", FINMA decided to release the new guidelines.

"Creating transparency at this time is important given the dynamic market and the high level of demand," the agency said.

FINMA is responsible for the supervision of banks, insurance companies, stock exchanges and securities dealers, as well as other financial intermediaries in Switzerland.

Switzerland, one of the richest countries in the world, is among the first countries to chalk out ICO-specific regulations for local start-ups that are looking to raise capital through ICOs. The Zug province in Switzerland has developed into a "crypto-valley", hosting several firms dealing in cryptocurrencies and blockchain .

"In assessing ICOs, FINMA will focus on the economic function and purpose of the tokens (i.e. the blockchain-based units) issued by the ICO organizer. The key factors are the underlying purpose of the tokens and whether they are already tradeable or transferable," FINMA stated.

According to a Financial Times report, Minister of Economy, Johann Shcneider-Ammann said, "We think there is huge potential, but the market is not as disciplined as we want. We want the ICO market to prosper but without compromising standards or the integrity of our financial ."

Focussing on the anti-money laundering and securities regulation, FINMA categorized tokens into three basic types. "Payment tokens" are synonymous with cryptocurrencies and have no further functions or links to other development projects.

"Utility tokens" that are intended to provide digital access to an application or service through blockchain.

And "Asset tokens" that represent assets such as a debt or

equity claim on the issuer.

Corresponding to these tokens, FINMA mentioned how they will handle the respective ICOs. In case of Payment ICOs, these tokens will have to be compliant with anti-money laundering regulations as they are meant to be for payments and can be transferred. These will not be treated as securities.

As for Utility ICOs, these tokens will be treated as securities if it is meant to solely or partially act as an investment in economic terms. However, it will not be treated as securities if its sole purpose is to confer digital access rights to an application or service.

Meanwhile, tokens issued through Asset ICOs will be regarded as securities and it will have to confer to securities law requirements for trading in such tokens, as well as civil law requirements under the Swiss Code of Obligations.

FINMA said money laundering and securities regulation are the most relevant to ICOs. The Anti-Money Laundering Act contains requirements for financial intermediaries including, for example, the need to establish the identity of beneficial owners.

Further, FINMA noted that it may in future decide to publish its interpretation in the form of a circular on Blockchain Technology also due to its "innovative potential within and far beyond the financial markets."

by RTT Staff Writer

