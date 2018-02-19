BRAZIL: Economists Raise 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.80%, From 2.70%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for economic growth in 2018 to 2.80%, after two weeks at 2.70%. For 2019, GDP growth projections remained at 3.00% for the third week.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018 decreased to 55.30%, from 55.50% last week, while for 2019 the median estimate fell to 57.70%, from 57.90% in the previous week.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 increased to 3.51%, from 3.50% a week before, while the 2019 forecast rose to 3.20%, from 3.08% last week.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

