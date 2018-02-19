MEXICO: Quake Hits Mexico's Central And Southern Regions

(Agencia CMA Latam) - A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico's central and southern regions at 0:57 (local time), with the epicenter located 32 kilometers southeast of Pinotepa, in Oaxaca state, said the National Seismological Service (SSN). There are no initial reports on victims and damages.

In the country's capital, the government of Mexico City activated a revision protocol for earthquakes, but no damages or victims were recorded.

According to the National Coordinator of Civil Protection of the Ministry of the Interior, the infrastructure of the state-owned oil company Pemex and electric power and water facilities are operating normally.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.