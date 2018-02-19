SUZANO: Company Confirms Preliminary Talks With Fibria To Combine Assets

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian papermill Suzano confirmed preliminary discussions with Fibria on a potential deal between the companies, adding that there is no other relevant information regarding that topic at the moment.

Suzano also noted in a statement that it evaluates opportunities that can generate value for its shareholders and its .

The company's statement comes after a report by "O Estado de S.Paulo" newspaper on February 16 which said that Suzano had contacted Fibria to discuss the possibility of combining assets.

Fibria, also in a statement to the market, said that its controlling shareholders, Votorantim and BNDES Participações, after consultation, reported that they were contacted by representatives of Suzano to discuss strategic alternatives.

