ARGENTINA: Bank Workers Launch 48-hour Strike To Press For Higher Wages

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean bank workers launched a 48-hour strike after the country's banks presented a wage increase proposal way below inflation.

While the consumer price inflation in Argentina is at around 20% per year, banks proposed a 9% wage increase to its workers.

As a result of the strike, there will be no attention to the public until Wednesday, and the population may face difficulties in withdrawing cash at ATMs.

The general secretary of the La Bancaria workers union, Sergio Palazzo, questioned in radio statements over the weekend that the Central Bank itself is saying that inflation is 19.4%. "If they [banks] pay 19.4% with a retroactive clause on the first day of the agreement, everything is fine, and we sign," he said.

"At six meetings, however, they have made the same proposal," Palazzo added.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

