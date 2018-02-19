BRAZIL: Economic Activity Index Rises Above Estimates In December 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian economic activity index (IBC-Br) rose 1.41% in December 2017 from a month before, to 139.44 points, the highest level recorded last year, according to the country's central bank. Analysts expected a 1.04% increase.

Compared to December 2016, the IBC-Br rose 2.14%, below market expectations (+2.65%).

As a result, the index rose 2.56% in the fourth quarter from a year before. In 2017 as a whole, the IBC-Br recorded a 1.04% rise over 2016.

by Agencia CMA Latam

