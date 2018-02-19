New Zealand Producer Price Outputs Climb 1% On Quarter

Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous three months.

PPI outputs were up mainly due to dairy product manufacturing.

Producer price inputs were up 0.9 percent on quarter, shy of expectations for 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.

PPI inputs were up mainly due to petroleum and coal product manufacturing.

