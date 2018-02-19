COLOMBIA: Country's Economy Could Grow Up To 3% In 2018, Santos Says

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos stressed his confidence that 2018 will be "much better" than the previous year and indicated that the country could grow by 3%.

"We continue to grow well above the Latin American average, unemployment remained stable, did not continue to fall, and the most vulnerable sectors were protected," Santos added.

In an interview with Blu Radio, Santos said that "we adjusted and all the indicators show a favorable trend," so that 2018 is much better than the previous year. There are "sectors that are growing very much, such as the tourism sector, the agricultural sector that is beginning to take off."

The president specified that regarding the agricultural sector "there is a great hope that we can become a cellar for a world that will have great problems with food supplies."

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

