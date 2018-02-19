COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.18% Lower Amid Thin Trading Volume

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.18% near the end of Monday's session to 1,517.49 points amid a thin trading volume derived from a holiday in the United States. David Santos, an analyst at Compass Group, pointed to the absence of foreign capital inflows.

The shares of Cemex (+1.40%), EEB (+0.74%), Cemargos (+0.38%), Corficolombiana (+0.24%), and Sura (+0.21%) were up, while ETB (-1.77%), Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.81%), Avianca (-0.66%), and Ecopetrol (-0.20%) moved lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day at 2,848.90 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.27% rise. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, noted that the greenback started the week with a slight devaluation as market volatility decreases as a result of the holidays in the United States and China.

by Agencia CMA Latam

