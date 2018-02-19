ARGENTINA: Merval Rises 1.90% Without Wall Street Guidance

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 1.90% to 33,298.28 points Monday, boosted by corporate results in a day in which the market traded without the guidance of Wall Street due to a holiday in the United States.

Analysts from Puente said that the Merval had recovered half of the correction that began on January 29 in the international , when Argentinean stocks lost 14% at the lowest point.

PGR (2.31%) agreed on Monday to up to US$ 120 million of capital expenditures that will be directed to shale gas and oil projects in Vaca Muerta, in the Neuquén Basin, during 2018.

Meanwhile, Ternium Siderar (-2.76%) reported to the National Securities Commission (CNV) the advance of its consolidated financial results for 2017, when it posted a net result 9,164,520 million pesos.

Also Monday, bank workers began a 48-hour strike after bankers presented a wage increase proposal way below inflation. Banco Francés' shares lost 3.31%, while Banco Galicia fell 0.78%.

Holcim (+5.20%) reported that the board approved the acquisition of 160,000 shares of Geocycle, representing 2% of the company's capital.

The locally traded U.S. Dollar rose 1.09%, closing at 19.90 Argentinean pesos, amid lower volume due to the U.S. holiday. The bank workers strike launched in Argentina also influenced, said an analyst at ABC Mercado de Cambios.

