Asian Markets In Negative Territory

Asian stock , led by Japan, are in negative territory on Tuesday following the weak cues overnight from European markets and in the absence of any lead from Wall Street, which was closed for a public holiday.

The Australian market is declining in cautious trades as investors digested mixed corporate earnings results.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 16.10 points or 0.27 percent to 5,925.50, off a low of 5,912.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 15.00 points or 0.25 percent to 6,029.00. Australian shares rose notably on Monday.

Among banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is declining more than 1 percent ahead of the release of its earnings results later in the day, while Rio Tinto is lower by 0.5 percent. Fortescue Metals is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.5 percent.

Shares of Northern Star Resources are losing more than 1 percent after the gold miner's first-half profit declined 7 percent despite higher revenues.

Oil stocks are also mostly weak. Santos is down 0.5 percent and Oil Search is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent. Oil Search said its net profit for fiscal 2017 more than tripled on higher oil prices and a lower tax rate in Papua Guinea.

APN Outdoor Group's full-year profit fell 9 percent on higher costs and a payout for its retiring chief executive. The outdoor advertiser's shares are lower by more than 3 percent.

Godfrey Group recorded a half-year loss that widened from last year, while revenues declined 9 percent. The vacuum cleaner retailer's shares are lower by almost 8 percent.

Vocus Group lowered its full-year underlying earnings outlook after first-half profit declined 21 percent and also said it will not pay an interim dividend. The telecom company's shares are falling almost 11 percent.

Seven West Media said its first-half profit surged from last year, while revenues declined 10 percent and the company suspended its dividend payment to focus on managing expenses. The broadcaster's shares are gaining almost 10 percent.

In economic news, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's February 6 meeting revealed that members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's was continuing to expand as expected. The economic data, both in Australia and among its major trading partners, has been broadly positive, the bank added.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at US$0.7912, down from US$0.7917 on Monday.

The Japanese market is notably lower despite a weaker yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 295.17 points or 1.33 percent to 21,854.04, off a low of 21,850.41 earlier. The Japanese market rallied on Monday, with the Nikkei average closing almost 2 percent higher.

The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 2 percent, Canon is lower by 1 percent, Sony is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.5 percent. SoftBank is declining more than 1 percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 1 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported that trading house Mitsubishi Corp. intends to raise its stake in Mitsubishi Motors to about 20 percent through a tender offer. Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. are down almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors is lower by 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the market's best performers, Pioneer Corp. and Chiyoda Corp. are rising more than 2 percent each, while Tokai Carbon is advancing almost 2 percent.

On the flip side, Fujitsu is losing almost 4 percent, Yamaha Motor is lower by more than 3 percent and Kubota Corp is down 3 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see January results for machine tool orders and convenience store sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong are also lower. Markets in China and Taiwan remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Overnight, U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday.

The European markets all fell victim to modest selling pressure and finished roughly half a percent in the red on Monday as investors took profits from recent rallies. The FTSE 100 Index of the UK declined 0.64 percent, while DAX of Germany lost 0.53 percent and France's CAC 40 Index dipped 0.48 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday. WTI crude for March delivery added $0.54 to $62.22 a barrel.

