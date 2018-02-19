Australia's Consumer Confidence Weakens Further

Australia's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight time during the week ended February 18, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 115.3 from 119.5 in the preceding week.

Views towards current economic conditions fell 5.5 percent last week, bringing the sub-index to an eight-week low of 107.0.

Similarly, perceptions of future economic conditions declined to a 13-week low of 106.3.

