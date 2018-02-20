European Shares Poised For Flat Open

European stocks may open largely unchanged on Tuesday as a global rally faded and investors wait to see how U.S. stocks will perform as trading resumes later in the day after a long holiday weekend.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower, with Japan's Nikkei down nearly 1 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak.

Gold fell for a third straight session as the dollar edged up from thee-year lows. Oil hovered near two-week highs on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In economic releases, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due later in the day, with economists expecting the corresponding index to drop to 16 in February from 20.4 in January.

European ended Monday's quiet session with modest losses amid lack of catalysts as equity markets in the U.S. and China remained shut for holidays.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index dropped around half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.6 percent.

