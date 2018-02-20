InterContinental Hotels FY17 Pre-tax Profit Up 14.7% - Quick Facts

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. (IHG.L,IHG) reported Tuesday that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 increased 14.7 percent to $678 million from $591 million last year. Basic earnings per share grew 57 percent to 306.7 cents from 195.3 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 244.6 cents, compared to 203.3 cents last year.

Revenue for the year grew 4 percent to $1.78 billion from last year's $1.72 billion.

Underlying revenues increased 5 percent to $1.63 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

The increase in revenues primarily resulted from 4.0 percent rooms growth and 2.7 percent comparable RevPAR growth. Net system size growth was 4.0 percent.

The company's board has proposed a final dividend per ordinary share of 71.0 cents. With the interim dividend per ordinary share of 33.0 cents, the full-year dividend per ordinary share for 2017 will total 104.0 cents, an increase of 11 percent over 2016.

Looking ahead, Keith Barr, Chief Executive of IHG said, "We remain positive in the outlook for the year ahead and we are confident that our ambitious plans will deliver a meaningful change in IHG's growth and drive industry-leading net rooms growth over the medium term."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News