Germany's Producer Price Inflation Weakest In 1 Year

Germany's producer price inflation eased to a 13-month low in January, figures from Destatis revealed Tuesday.

Producer price inflation slowed to 2.1 percent in January from 2.3 percent in December. This was the weakest since December 2016, when prices gained 1 percent. Nonetheless, the rate was bigger than the expected 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer price growth rose to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago. The rate came in line with expectations.

Excluding energy, producer prices advanced 0.6 percent from December and climbed 2.1 percent from January 2017.

