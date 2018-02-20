Earnings In Focus: Feb. 20 (DVN, DPZ, HD)

Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their financial results on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) is likely to report its Q4 results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Total revenues - $3.35 bln

* Net income - $331 mln

* EPS - $0.63

The company claims it is positioned to deliver attractive, high rate-of-return growth in 2018. While reporting Q3 results, the company said its financial strength would be further enhanced by proceeds from its ongoing divestiture program. Due to the closing of the Lavaca County assets at the end of the third quarter and other minor asset sales, Devon's fourth quarter production is expected to be reduced by 5,000 Boe per day (60 percent oil).

**

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is due to release its fourth-quarter results before the bell today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $906.43 million for the quarter. Domestic and international franchise royalties, revenues from supply chain & company-owned stores, and cost-efficient store model are expected to continue to boost Q4 results.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Total revenues - $819.4 mln

* Net income - $72.7 mln

* EPS - $1.48

**

Home Depot Inc. (HD) intends to publish its Q4 results before the bell today, with analysts expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter. The results are likely to reflect the underlying strength of the core , and projected hurricane recovery sales.

Year-Ago-Numbers:

* Sales - $22.2 bln

* Net income - $1.7 bln

* EPS - $1.44

FY17 Guidance

* Still expects FY17 sales growth target of about 6.3%; Consensus - 6.40% growth.

* Expects comp sales to be up about 6.5%.

* Continues to project FY17 EPS of $7.36, up about 14.0% versus fiscal 2016; Consensus - $7.37/Shr.

The company's new long-term, fiscal 2020 financial targets include: total sales ranging from about $114.7 billion to about $119.8 billion; a compounded annual sales growth rate from the end of fiscal 2017 ranging from about 4.5% to about 6.0%.

**

51job Inc. (JOBS), Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD), Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (CTB), Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), Ecolab Inc. (ECL), Energen Corp. (EGN), Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI), Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), Rogers Corp. (ROG), Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX), and Transocean Ltd. (RID) are also lined up to release their financial results today, February 20, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News