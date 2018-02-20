Singapore Wholesale Trade Rises In Q4

Singapore's domestic wholesale trade increased in the three months ended December, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Tuesday.

At current prices, domestic wholesale sales rose a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 2.7 percent drop in the previous quarter.

After removing price effect, overall domestic wholesale trade declined 2.7 percent over the previous quarter.

Excluding petroleum, domestic wholesale trade grew 0.9 percent from the third quarter, when it fell by 0.6 percent.

On an annual basis, growth in domestic wholesale trade eased sharply to 5.9 percent from 12.0 percent.

Foreign wholesale trade expanded 4.9 percent quarterly and by 8.1 percent yearly in the fourth quarter.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.