Denmark Consumer Confidence Improves For Second Month

Denmark's consumer confidence improved for the second straight month in February, though slightly, survey figures from Statistics Denmark showed Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 8.5 in February from 8.2 in January.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since July last year, when it was 10.5.

The index measuring households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next twelve months strengthened in February, rising to 17.0 from 13.8 in January.

Meanwhile, their judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year worsened to 9.6 from 11.6.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.