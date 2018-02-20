Telegram Raises $850 Mln To Develop TON Blockchain

Encrypted messaging app Telegram Group Inc. raised $850 million mainly to develop TON Blockchain, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The initial raising is said to be the pre-sale stage of its planned $2 billion initial coin offering or ICO for its proposed Telegram Open Network or TON project.

The document, filed on February 13, shows that the company intends to use the proceeds for the development of the TON Blockchain, the development and maintenance of Telegram Messenger, and certain other purposes.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has filed the notice, which shows that the amount was raised from 81 investors.

In mid January, Bloomberg had reported that the chap app company, founded by brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov, raised the target for the largest ICO ever to $2 billion with strong demand, and that it was seeking $850 million in a private sale of tokens to large investors and $1.15 billion in a subsequent public ICO in March.

As per the report, the messaging service, used as a hub by the cryptocurrency market, earlier planned to raise a total $1.2 billion. The pre-sale was originally aimed at raising $600 million.

by RTT Staff Writer

