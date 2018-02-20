FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Earnings

U.K. shares were trading lower on Tuesday as investors weighed disappointing earnings updates from the likes of HSBC Holdings and BHP Billiton. The pound fell against a resurgent dollar, helping limit overall losses to some extent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,236 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent on Monday.

HSBC Holdings dropped over 4 percent after its full-year pre-tax profit, adjusted for one-off items and currency fluctuations, fell short of market forecasts.

Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton tumbled 3.5 percent despite the company reporting strong half-year underlying profit and hiking its interim dividend.

Intercontinental Hotels shares slumped 5 percent after the hotel conglomerate announced a series of new initiatives and said it would not pay out any additional capital to investors in 2018.

Industrial conglomerate Melrose rose about 1 percent as it posted narrower pre-tax loss in FY17.

Balfour Beatty also gained 1 percent after selling an additional stake in Connect Plus.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com