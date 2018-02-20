BHP Billiton H1 Profit Plunges On US Tax Charge; Stock Down

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX,BLT.L,BBL,BHP) were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading in London after the Anglo-Australian mining giant reported Tuesday sharply lower profit in its first half on US tax charge, despite higher revenues. Further, the company announced higher dividend, but trimmed its forecast for Group copper equivalent volume growth for fiscal 2018.

BHP Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie said, "Higher commodity prices and a solid operating performance delivered free cash flow of US$4.9 billion.... We are on track to deliver further productivity gains of US$2 billion by the end of the 2019 financial year as we secure improvements in both operating and capital productivity, aided by smarter application across our value chain."

For the first half, profit attributable to the members fell 37% to $2.02 billion from last year's $3.20 billion. Basic earnings per share dropped to 37.9 cents from 60.2 cents last year.

The latest results included an exceptional loss of $2.0 billion predominantly related to the US tax reform.

Underlying attributable profit was $4.05 billion or 76.1 cents per share, compared to $3.24 billion or 61 cents per share a year ago.

Profit from operations grew 11 percent from last year to $6.74 billion, reflecting higher commodity prices and volumes, partially offset by higher costs.

Underlying EBITDA grew 14 percent to $11.24 billion, while underlying EBITDA margin dropped to 53 percent from 54 percent last year.

Revenue for the first half climbed 16% to $21.78 billion from last year's $18.80 billion.

Further, the company announced an interim dividend for current period of 55 cents, higher than 40 cents last year, with record date of March 9 and payment date of March 27.

The company said its Onshore US exit for value is progressing to plan, with initial bids expected to be received in the June 2018 quarter.

For the financial year 2018, the company now expects Group copper equivalent volume growth of six percent, down from previous guidance of seven percent, due to lower volumes now expected at Broadmeadow and Blackwater.

Capital and exploration expenditure's guidance remains unchanged at $6.9 billion for the 2018 financial year and expected to remain below $8 billion per annum for the 2019 and 2020 financial years.

In London, BHP shares were trading at 1,507.60 pence, down 3.5 percent.

