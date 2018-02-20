Hungary Wage Growth Accelerates Less Than Forecast

Hungary's employee wage growth accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

Gross earnings advanced 13.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 13.0 percent rise in November. That was below the 14.2 percent spike economists had forecast.

Net earnings, which excludes the family tax benefit, grew the same 13.5 percent in December from a year earlier.

During the whole year 2017, average gross earnings climbed 12.9 percent compared with the previous year.

