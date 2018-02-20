UK Manufacturers Expect Output Growth To Slow: CBI

British manufacturers expect output growth to ease over the next three months, according to the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry.

The total order book balance came in at 10 percent in February, above its negative long-run average of -14 percent. The export order book balance also stood at 10 percent.

Manufacturers expect output growth to slow in the coming quarter, with 32 percent forecasting volumes to increase, and 16 percent expecting a decline, giving a balance of +16 percent.

Further, a balance of 25 percent expect average selling prices to increase in the coming three months.

This month saw another strong showing from UK manufacturers, Anna Leach, CBI Head of Economic Intelligence, said. "Although order books weren't quite as buoyant as they were last month, demand remains strong and output grew briskly."

