Noble Midstream Partners Q4 Profit Surges

Noble Midstream Partners L.P (NBLX) Tuesday reported fourth quarter net income attributable to limited partners of $42.448 million, up from $25.365 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.16, compared to $0.80 in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA was $51.56 million.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.15 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Fourth quarter Midstream Services revenue surged to $68.07 million from $48.46 million in the prior year. Wall Street expected the company to report revenue of $70.48 million.

