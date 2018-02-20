Don't You Love The New Lucky Charms Marshmallow?

Lucky Charms' new marshmallow - the magical unicorn is ready to attract kids and cereal lovers. This is the first marshmallow to be introduced in the last ten years.

To attract kids, the Lucky Charms have added magical unicorns to its popular features such as hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, and red balloons. The new unicorns will replace yellow and orange hourglass marshmallows. The unicorns is mostly in white with a blue and purple swirls representing mane and horn.

The new Lucky Charms contains 12 vitamins and minerals apart from calcium.

The food makers General Mills have introduced Lucky Charms cereal brand around five decades back. It features frosted oats and colored marshmallows.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News