Major Averages Turn Mixed In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the rally seen last week, stocks are turning in a mixed performance in morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages all moved to the downside early in the sessions, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq has bounced into positive territory.

Currently, the major averages remain on opposite sides of the unchanged line. Currently, the Nasdaq is up 10.52 points or 0.2 percent at 7,249.99, the Dow is down 180.01 points or 0.7 percent at 25,039.37 and the S&P 500 is down 9.88 points or 0.4 percent at 2,722.34.

The mixed performance on Wall Street comes as traders are digesting the recent volatility and expressing some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the .

Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, potentially shedding light on the outlook for interest rates.

A steep drop by shares of Wal-Mart (WMT) is weighing on the Dow, with the retail giant tumbling by 9.8 percent after reporting fourth quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

Gold stocks are seeing considerable weakness in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index sliding by 1.4 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is tumbling $14.20 to $1,342 an ounce.

Utilities and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while significant strength is visible among semiconductor stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikki 225 Index slumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are moving lower following the rebound seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2 basis points at 2.897 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com