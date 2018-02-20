Amazon: Get Money Back For Whole Foods Purchases

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Tuesday announced that its Prime members can earn 5% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

With this latest discount offer, Amazon Prime members who shop using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card now enjoy 5 percent back on Whole Foods and Amazon purchases, 2 percent back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1 percent back on all other purchases.

Meanwhile, card members who are not eligible Prime members will now earn 3% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

"We are excited to launch the Amazon Rewards Visa Card in our stores, offering benefits to our customers on all of their purchases at Whole Foods Market," said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO.

There is no cap on rewards earned and the rewards never expire and are redeemable as long as their account is open.

