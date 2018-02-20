Stocks Continue To Turn In Lackluster Performance - U.S. Commentary

Stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Tuesday following the rally seen last week. While the S&P 500 has joined the Nasdaq in positive territory, the Dow remains in the red.

Currently, the Dow is down 89.28 points or 0.4 percent at 25,130.10, the Nasdaq is up 48.51 points or 0.7 percent at 7,287.97 and the S&P 500 is up 1.88 points or 0.1 percent at 2,734.10.

The mixed performance on Wall Street comes as traders are digesting recent volatility and expressing some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the .

Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, potentially shedding light on the outlook for interest rates.

A steep drop by shares of Wal-Mart (WMT) is weighing on the Dow, with the retail giant tumbling by 9.3 percent after reporting fourth quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

Sector News

Gold stocks continue to see considerable weakness in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index sliding by 2 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is tumbling $22.60 to $1,333.60 an ounce.

Significant weakness is also visible among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent loss being posted by the Dow Jones Utilities Average.

On the other hand, semiconductor stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.6 percent.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is posting a standout gain after Qualcomm (QCOM) raised its offer to acquire the chipmaker to $127.50 per share from $110 per share.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikki 225 Index slumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved back to the downside following the rebound seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.5 basis points at 2.912 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

