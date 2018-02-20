VYGR Soars On Alzheimer's Deal, RARX Up 21% In 5 Days, ATXI Catches Eyes

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Gained 22.21% to close Tuesday's (Feb.20) trading at $23.66.

News: The Company has entered into a global strategic collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) to develop potential new treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other Tau-related neurodegenerative diseases using its gene therapy platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Voyager will perform research and preclinical development of vectorized antibodies directed against tau, a hallmark Alzheimer's protein. Of the many vectorized antibodies developed, AbbVie may select one or more of it to proceed into IND-enabling studies and clinical development. Voyager will be responsible for the research, IND-enabling and Phase 1 studies activities and costs.

After phase I testing, AbbVie has an option to license the vectorized tau antibody program and would then lead further clinical development and global commercialization for tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The agreement entitles Voyager to receive an upfront cash payment of $69 million as well as up to $155 million in potential preclinical and Phase 1 option payments. In addition, Voyager is eligible to receive up to $895 million in development and regulatory milestones for each vectorized tau antibody compound.

2. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX)

Gained 13.32% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.74.

The Company is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases that are caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a critical component of the immune system.

Near-term Catalyst:

-- The Company is scheduled to make a presentation at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

3. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX)

Gained 12.96% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.22.

News: The Company announced that it will make a presentation on product stability studies for Rigosertib, its phase III clinical stage product in development for Myelodysplastic Syndromes, on March 18, 2018.

Clinical Trial & Near-term Catalyst:

-- A phase III trial of Rigosertib in higher risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes, dubbed INSPIRE is underway, with top line data expected in 2019.

4. Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

Gained 12.78% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.50.

News: The German Institute for Medical Documentation and Information has established a tracking code, known as an OPS code. This tracking code covers optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging performed with Avinger's Pantheris image-guided atherectomy catheter and Ocelot family of catheters.

The new code is a potential precursor to higher reimbursement levels in German DRG System, according to the Company.

5. Endocyte Inc. (ECYT)

Gained 12.26% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.57.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- The lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, which is expected to enter phase III testing in the first half of this year.

-- Updated results from Peter MacCallum Cancer Center-sponsored 177Lu-PSMA-617 trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients are expected in the second half of 2018.

6. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM)

Gained 11.93% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.72.

News: The Company has submitted a medical device license application to Health Canada to market its t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integration.

The Company plans to launch the pump in Canada in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals.

The t:slim X2 Pump is up to 38% smaller than other insulin pumps and holds up to 300 units of insulin.

In the U.S., the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM Integration was approved and launched last September.

Near-term Catalyst:

The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results after the financial close on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

7. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)

Gained 11.45% to close Tuesday's trading at $7.30.

News: No news

Recent event:

-- On February 15, 2018, the Company announced that it has regained compliance with the NYSE American listing standards, with a positive stockholders' equity of approximately $47.4 million on a pro forma basis.

8. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)

Gained 11.19% to close Tuesday's trading at $11.82.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase I clinical trial of DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria is underway, with human proof-of-concept data expected in the second half of 2018.

9. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI)

Gained 10.47% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.43.

News: No news

Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:

-- A phase III trial of IV tramadol 50 mg in the management of postoperative pain following surgery was initiated last month.

-- A phase III trial of IV tramadol in patients following bunionectomy surgery is underway, with top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2018.

-- A second phase III trial of IV tramadol in patients following abdominoplasty surgery is planned for initiation in the third quarter of 2018.

