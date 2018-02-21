European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey from euro area and unemployment from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases France's flash PMI data. The composite PMI is seen at 59.2 in February versus 59.6 in January.

Half an hour later, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to drop to 58.5 in February from 59.0 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is slated to publish Eurozone's PMI figures. The composite PMI is expected to ease moderately to 58.4 in February from 58.8 in January.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The ILO jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.3 percent in three months to December.

Also, UK's public sector finance data is due. Economists forecast a budget deficit of GBP 11.4 billion in January compared to a surplus of GBP 1 billion in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.