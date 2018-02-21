Telefonica Deutschland Q4 Adj. OIDBA Rises - Quick Facts

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB,TFTHF.OB) reported that its fourth-quarter OIBDA, excluding exceptional effects, increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year to 499 million euros.

OIDBA excluding exceptional effects benefited from an additional 45 million euros of Opex and revenue-related synergies, partly offset by regulatory effects of 10 million euros and continued market invest.

Net additions in mobile postpaid came in at 186 thousand, with a strong contribution from partners, while capturing momentum with the company's O2 Free portfolio. Contract churn remained stable year-on-year at 1.7 percent.

Mobile prepaid saw 1,903 thousand net disconnections from January to December 2017, compared to net disconnections of 19,511 thousand in the same period of 2016.

Revenues for the quarter declined 1.6 percent from the year-ago period to 1.90 billion euros, and continued to reflect regulatory impacts from the reduction of termination rates and the European roaming regulation.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Telefonica Deutschland forecast OIBDA adjusted for exceptional effects and adjusted for negative regulatory effects in a range of about 40 million to 60 million euros to remain flat to slightly positive year-on-year.

The company also forecast 2018 revenues to remain broadly stable year-on-year, excluding a regulatory drag in the amount of about 30 million to 50 million euros.

The company also reiterated its dividend outlook with a projected dividend growth over three years from 2016 to 2018, including the proposal for a dividend of 0.26 euro per share for the financial year 2017 to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 2018.

