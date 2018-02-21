Norway's Unemployment Rate At 4.1%

Norway's unemployment rate rose slightly in December, the latest labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.

The jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in December, up 0.1 percentage point from September. The rate was forecast to remain at 4 percent.

Unemployment increased by 2,000 from September, which was clearly within the LFS margin of error, the statistical office said.

The rate for December indicates average of November to January period and September reflects August to October period.

The number of employed increased by 3,000 from September, but it remained within the labor force survey error margin.

