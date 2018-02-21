logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Barratt Developments H1 Pre-tax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) reported pre-tax profit of 342.7 million pounds for the half year ended 31 December 2017, up 6.8 percent from 321.0 million pounds in the same period last year.

Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders was 273.3 million pounds, up from 259.7 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 26.8 pence from 25.6 pence last year.

However, revenue from continuing operations for the half-year period grew 9.5 percent to 1.99 billion pounds from 1.82 billion pounds in the same period last year.

The company announced an interim dividend of 8.6 pence per share, compared to 7.3 pence per share last year. The dividend, representing one-third of the expected ordinary dividend for the financial year, will be paid on Friday 18 May 2018 to all shareholders on the register on Friday 20 April 2018.

As previously announced the company's board intends to pay a special dividend of 175 million pounds in November 2018. Additionally, demonstrating the board's confidence in the business going forward, it proposes to pay a further special dividend of 175 million pounds in November 2019.

Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for the full year is in line with the Board's expectations, and added that the Group's operational and financial performance is reflected by the proposed fiscal 2019 special dividend.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Glencore FY17 Profit Surges On Higher Commodity Prices; Stock Climbs
Shares of Glencore plc were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in London after the producer and marketer of commodities reported Wednesday a significant growth in fiscal 2017 profit on strong higher commodity prices. Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg said, "Our performance in 2017 was our strongest on record, driven by our leading Marketing and Industrial asset businesses."
Orange Stock Up On Higher Profit From Cont. Opns, French Revenues
Shares of Orange SA were gaining around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French telecom major reported Wednesday a significant growth in fiscal 2017 profit from continuing operations with revenue growth in most regions, mainly France and Spain. In France, revenue grew for the first time since 2009. Attributable net income, meanwhile, declined on the absence of prior
Oh No, It's A Major Dog Food Recall
J.M. Smucker Co. Tuesday announced a voluntary recall of some shipments of dog food, including Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol' Roy, and Skippy canned/wet dog food, after finding "extremely low levels" of pentobarbital. Pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug that is most commonly used in animals as...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap