Hochschild Mining FY17 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company was $41.56 million, down from $45.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share declined to $0.08 from $0.09 last year.

Profit before income tax was $64.1 million, down from $108.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted basic earnings were $0.08 per share, compared to $0.11 per share last year.

Net revenue for the year grew 5 percent to $722.57 million from $688.24 million a year ago.

Attributable silver production for the year grew 11 percent to 19,141 koz, and attributable gold production rose 4 percent to 255 koz.

Further, the company proposed a final dividend of 1.965 cents per share, up 42 percent compared to 2016 final dividend of 1.38 cents per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company announced a production target of 514,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces (38.0 million silver equivalent ounces).

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

