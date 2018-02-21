Orange Stock Up On Higher Profit From Cont. Opns, French Revenues

Shares of Orange SA (ORAN) were gaining around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Paris after the French telecom major reported Wednesday a significant growth in fiscal 2017 profit from continuing operations with revenue growth in most regions, mainly France and Spain. In France, revenue grew for the first time since 2009. Attributable net income, meanwhile, declined on the absence of prior year's hefty gain from the disposal of EE.

Looking ahead, Orange re-affirmed its 2018 objectives announced at its Investor Day on December 7. The company continues to expect growth in adjusted EBITDA greater than that achieved in 2017 on a comparable basis.

For 2019 and 2020, the company expects growth in adjusted EBITDA, decrease in CAPEX and growth in Operating Cash Flow.

For the year, net income attributable to equity owners of the Group plunged to 1.906 billion euros from last year's 2.935 billion euros.

Net income from discontinued operations fell 2.224 billion euros due to the disposal of EE in 2016, which resulted in a positive income impact of 2.253 billion euros.

Consolidated net income of continuing operations, however, climbed to 2.114 billion euros from 1.01 billion euros a year ago.

Operating income climbed 20.6 percent from last year to 4.92 billion euros. Of this, operating income from telecom activities grew 25.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of 12.82 billion euros grew 1.1 percent on a reported basis and 2.2 percent on a comparable basis.

Revenues for the year were 41.10 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from 40.92 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 1.2 percent.

In France, revenue went up 0.6 percent to 18.05 billion euros. Europe revenues grew 4.6 percent from last year to 11.03 billion euros, with good growth in Spain. Revenues in Africa & Middle East, meanwhile, declined 4.1 percent.

In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA of 3.22 billion euros grew 1.5 percent on a reported basis and 2.5 percent on a comparable basis. Revenues went up 0.3 percent to 10.55 billion euros, while comparable revenue growth was 1.8 percent.

With confidence in the momentum and financial strength across the Group, the Board of Directors confirmed the payment of a 0.65 euro dividend for fiscal year 2017. A final dividend of 0.40 euros per share will be paid on June 7 with record date of June 6.

Further, the company will propose at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders a dividend payment of 0.70 euro per share for the 2018 fiscal year.

In France, Orange shares were trading at 13.92 euros, up 1.83 percent.

