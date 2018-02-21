Glencore FY17 Profit Surges On Higher Commodity Prices; Stock Climbs

Shares of Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK,GLNCY.PK,GLEN.L) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in London after the producer and marketer of commodities reported Wednesday a significant growth in fiscal 2017 profit on higher commodity prices.

Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg, said, "Our performance in 2017 was our strongest on record, driven by our leading Marketing and Industrial asset businesses."

For the year, net income attributable to equity holders surged to $5.78 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago. Earnings per share increased to $0.41 per share from $0.10 per share last year.

Adjusted attributable income was $5.51 billion or $0.39 per share, compared to $1.99 billion or $0.14 per share a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, income was $5.16 billion, compared to a loss of $1.19 billion in the prior year.

Funds from operations or FFO were $11.56 billion, up 49% from prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 billion, an increase of 44%, and adjusted EBIT surged 118%, primarily driven by higher commodity prices. The company noted that market sentiment and commodity prices continued to improve over 2017, following the cyclical lows seen in early 2016.

Marketing Adjusted EBIT exceeded $3 billion for the first time since 2008 and Industrial Adjusted EBITDA rose 60% to $11.5 billion.

Preliminary fiscal year revenue climbed to $205.48 billion from $152.95 billion in the previous year.

In the year, average price increased 108 percent for cobalt, 38 percent for zinc, 34 percent for coal and 27 percent for copper.

Further, Glencore announced that its Board recommended an aggregate distribution of $0.20 per share in respect of the 2017 financial year. Payment will be effected as a $0.10 per share distribution in May 2018 and a $0.10 per share distribution in September 2018.

In London, Glencore shares were trading at 399.60 pence, up 3.95%.

