Tesla's Cloud System Hacked To Mine Cryptocurrency

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. became the latest victim of cryptojacking, in which hackers used its cloud system to mine cryptocurrency, according to cybersecurity software firm RedLock.

In a blog post, RedLock noted that Tesla's Amazon Web Services or AWS cloud account was used by hackers to perform crptocurrency mining, which requires enormous computer power. RedLock said its team immediately reported the incident to Tesla and the issue was quickly rectified.

Meanwhile, CNBC reported, citing Tesla, that there won't be any initial impact on customer data protection or the safety and security of its vehicles. A Tesla spokesperson was reported as saying, "We maintain a bug bounty program to encourage this type of research, and we addressed this vulnerability within hours of learning about it. The impact seems to be limited to internally-used engineering test cars only, and our initial investigation found no indication that customer privacy or vehicle safety or security was compromised in any way."

RedLock reported that its Cloud Security Intelligence or CSI team found out that the hackers had infiltrated Tesla's Kubernetes console which was not password protected, resulting in data exposure. They were using the cloud's computing power for crypto mining.

The researchers at RedLock also found that other major firms, including British insurer Aviva and Gemalto, were also affected by similar problems. But the Tesla- affected incident was different than that of other firms as hackers used various strategies, aiming to evade detection.

In cryptocurrency mining, miners solve complex mathematical problems to validate a transaction and add it to the underlying network.

The significant growth in demand for cryptocurrencies with its skyrocketing vale has prompted hackers around the world to steal computer power to mine coins in organizations' public cloud environments.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News