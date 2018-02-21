Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks may continue to show a lack of direction in early trading on Wednesday. The futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the , as the Dow futures are down by 13 points but the Nasdaq futures are up by 21 points.

Traders may be reluctant to make any significant moves ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates, which has recently contributed to considerable volatility on Wall Street.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of January. Existing home sales are expected to rise by 0.9 percent.

Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before ending the session modestly lower. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed lower for the first the time in six sessions.

The major averages ended the day in negative territory. The Dow slumped 254.63 points or 1 percent at 24,964.76, the Nasdaq edged down 5.16 points to 5.16 points or 7,234.31 and the S&P 500 fell by 15.96 points or 2,716.26.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday, although the mainland Chinese markets remained closed. Japans Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.26 to $61.53 a barrel after rising $0.22 to $61.90 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $25 to $1,331.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are dipping $0.90 to $1,330.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.52 yen compared to the 107.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2317 compared to yesterday's $1.2337.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com