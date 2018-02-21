Stocks Move Mostly Higher In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session.

Currently, the Dow is up 123.50 points or 0.5 percent at 25,088.25, the Nasdaq is up 57.28 points or 0.8 percent at 7,291.58 and the S&P 500 is up 17.43 points or 0.6 percent at 2,733.69.

The strength on Wall Street may reflect recent upward momentum, as stocks continue to recover from the correction seen earlier this month.

Trading activity has remained somewhat subdued, however, with traders looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates, which has recently contributed to considerable volatility on Wall Street.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing an unexpected slump in existing home sales in the month of January.

NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million in January from a downwardly revised 5.56 million in December.

The decrease surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to climb to a rate of 5.60 million from the 5.57 million originally reported for the previous month.

Transportation stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the Dow Jones Transportation Average up by 1.8 percent.

Gold, oil service, and housing stocks have also moved notably higher, contributing to the advance by the broader .

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday, although the mainland Chinese markets remained closed. Japans Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction ahead of the release of the Fed minutes. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 2.891 percent.

