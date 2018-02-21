European Markets Finished Mixed On Disappointing Data

The European fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout Wednesday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Traders were in a negative mood after Wall Street snapped its recent winning streak Tuesday. The release of some weak European economic data also weighed on investor sentiment.

Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve. The minutes may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates, which has recently contributed to considerable volatility on Wall Street.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.16 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.14 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.11 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.14 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.23 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.48 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.08 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Börse rose 2.85 percent after posting solid earnings growth for 2017.

In Paris, telecoms operator Orange rose 0.15 percent after annual revenues in its home country rose for the first time in nine years.

In London, Glencore advanced 5.70 percent. The commodity trading and mining company announced a bumper payout to shareholders after reporting a more than fourfold jump in net profit for 2017.

Homebuilder Barratt Developments gained 0.92 percent after posting record first-half profit.

Lloyds Banking Group climbed 2.76 percent. The bank announced plans to return £1bn to shareholders after reporting sharply higher profits for 2017.

Banking software company Temenos Group shed 1.21 percent in Zurich after it agreed to buy British financial software firm Fidessa Group for about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.96 billion).

Eurozone private sector growth continued to rise at a steep pace in February, albeit with the rate of expansion cooling from the near 12-year high in January, flash data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index dropped to 57.5 from 58.8 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall to 58.4.

Germany's private sector expanded strongly in February but the pace of growth slowed from a near seven-year high seen in January, flash data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index dropped unexpectedly to a 3-month low of 57.4 from 59.0 in January. The reading was expected to rise to 59.2.

France's private sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index fell more-than-expected to 57.8 from 59.6 in January. The indicator signaled the slowest growth since October 2017 and stayed below the forecast of 59.2.

The UK jobless rate increased in the fourth quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

The ILO unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 4.4 percent in three months to December. In the same period of last year, the rate was 4.8 percent. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 4.3 percent.

The UK budget balance showed surplus in January, the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was in GBP 10 billion surplus in January. This was the second highest January surplus on record. Economists had forecast a surplus of GBP 9.6 billion.

Existing home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a steep drop in the month of January, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million in January from a downwardly revised 5.56 million in December.

The decrease surprised economists, who had expected existing home sales to climb to a rate of 5.60 million from the 5.57 million originally reported for the previous month.

