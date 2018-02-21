The Swiss Stock Market Inched Higher As Heavyweights Underperform

The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a very small increase. After a weak start to the day, the market recovered in the afternoon. The weak performance of the index heavyweights prevented a larger gain.

Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve. The minutes may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates, which has recently contributed to considerable volatility on Wall Street.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.08 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,988.99. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.13 percent.

Partners Group was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increased of 2.1 percent. Sika advanced 1.2 percent and Adecco rose 1.0 percent. Clariant gained 0.8 percent and Zurich Insurance added 0.9 percent. JPMorgan upgraded its rating on shares of Zurich Insurance to "Overweight" from "Neutral."

Richemont finished higher by 0.6 percent and Swatch rose 0.3 percent.

Credit Suisse gained 0.3 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the stock. UBS and Julius Baer closed up by 0.8 percent each.

LafargeHolcim climbed 0.8 percent after it announced its intention to build a cement plant in India.

The index heavyweights all finished with small losses. Novartis decreased 0.3 percent, while Roche and Nestlé lost 0.2 percent each.

In the broad market, banking software company Temenos Group shed 1.2 percent after it agreed to buy British financial software firm Fidessa Group for about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.96 billion).

