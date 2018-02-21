BRAZIL: Government Gives Up On Voting Pension Reform Amid Legal Issues

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian government will give up on pursuing a House of Representatives vote on the pension reform bill, according to Carlos Marun, the chief political negotiator of Michel Temer's administration.

Marun stressed last night that legal obstacles were blocking a Congress vote on the bill - more specifically, a decree that allows a federal intervention in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Last Friday, the Brazilian President Michel Temer decided in favor of federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro state security, giving the army control over police, fire departments and the prison system in the region.

The move, however, acted as a hurdle to a House of Representatives floor vote on the pension system reform because constitutional changes are forbidden during intervention periods.

The decree states that the intervention will last until December 31. As a result, a vote on the pension reform in 2018 would be unfeasible. The House of Representatives passed the decree overnight in a 340-72 vote. The legislation still requires the Senate approval.

Before Marun's announcement last night, Temer said that he would temporarily suspend the intervention in Rio de Janeiro to vote on the legislation if the government was able to garner enough support for it, but that did not happen.

