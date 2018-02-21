BANCO MACRO: Profit Rises 78% In 4Q17 To 3,01 Billion Pesos

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina's Banco Macro net profit rose 78% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a year before, to 3.012 billion pesos (US$ 151.8 million), boosted by higher fee revenue and a more substantial net financial income.

Macro's net financial income rose 66% in the last quarter of 2017, to 7.042 billion pesos, while net fee income was 28% higher, at 1.962 billion pesos.

The accumulated annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was at 28.6%. In the fiscal year 2017, the net result reached 9.389 billion pesos, exceeding the result obtained in 2016 by 44%.

Banco Macro's financing to the private sector grew 10% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter and increased 49% from the last quarter of 2016, driven by commercial loans, according to the bank.

The bank's non-performing to total financing ratio was 1.07% and the coverage ratio reached 183.14%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

