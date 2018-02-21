ECOPETROL: Government Renews Commitments To Minority Shareholders

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian government renewed for ten years its commitment to provide fair treatment to Ecopetrol's minority shareholders. The Colombian government is the major shareholder at the oil company.

According to the document signed by the Colombian administration, the government will include on Ecopetrol's board nomination list candidates favored by minority shareholders and by governments from Colombian regions where the company operates.

The Colombian government also commits to support the inclusion of topics for discussion in general meetings if the issue is relevant to shareholders representing 2% or more of Ecopetrol's capital.

by Agencia CMA Latam

