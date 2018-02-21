ECOPETROL: Oil And Gas Reserves Rise To 1.66 Billion Boe In 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol reported that its proven reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas rose to 1.659 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2017. The company's reserve replacement index was at 126%, and the average life of its reserves is currently 7.1 years. The data includes Ecopetrol's stakes in subsidiaries.

Out of this total, 95% of the proven reserves are owned by Ecopetrol, while Hocol, Ecopetrol America, and the Equión y Savia Perú stakes contribute with 5%.

The oil company reported that in 2017, the Grupo Ecopetrol incorporated 295 million barrels of oil equivalent of proven reserves, which means a positive change in the downward trend seen in recent years. The cumulative total production of the year was 234 million barrels of oil equivalent.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.