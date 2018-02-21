New Zealand Credit Card Spending Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release January figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In December, credit card spending was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide January data for unemployment and inflation. In December, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent, while inflation came in at 1.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

