ARGENTINA: Japan Wants To Invest In Energy And Mining Sector, Says Secretary

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentina and Japan are moving ahead with a bilateral investment treaty, as Asian people are interested in investing in the Argentinean energy and mining sectors, said the South American country's secretary of International Economic Relations, Horacio Reyser.

"We have been working on the Bilateral Investment Treaty that is in its final stages, and there is much to work on possible partnerships between Argentinean and Japanese companies," said Reyser during a speech to a Japanese delegation.

"After two years, we already announced US$ 1.6 billion of investments in Argentina and hopefully in four years it will be twice or threefold," said the Argentinean secretary.

Among the Japanese companies and entities that make up the mission are JETRO, JICA, JOGMEC, JX Nippon, Maxell, Mitsubishi, Marubeni, Chiyoda Corporation, Mitsui & Co, Sumitomo Corporation, Hanwa Co, Toyo Engineering Corporation, INPEX Corporation, Japan Oil , Gas and Metals Corporation, Nippon KOEI, Itochu, Sojitz, Toyota, Nikkei Inc., Chori Co., and NHK.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

